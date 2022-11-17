Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on U shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Unity Software Price Performance

Insider Activity

Unity Software stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Helgason sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $400,733.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,143,280 shares in the company, valued at $439,700,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $300,657.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,531.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,164 shares of company stock worth $1,237,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.