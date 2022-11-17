Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $357,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after purchasing an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after acquiring an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 9,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.42, for a total value of $2,040,828.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,060 shares in the company, valued at $456,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSP shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

NYSE INSP opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its 200-day moving average is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.86 and a beta of 1.52. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.74 and a 12-month high of $283.15.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

