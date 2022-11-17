Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HWC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth about $7,451,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,942.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,545 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $104,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HWC opened at $53.35 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.