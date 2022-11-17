Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $377,000 Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Stock Down 0.0 %

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

NYSE AME opened at $138.57 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

