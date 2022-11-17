Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after purchasing an additional 249,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 106,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 370,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,443,000 after acquiring an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Shares of OLED opened at $110.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

See Also

