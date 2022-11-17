Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $417,000 Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1,820.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 89.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.91. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

