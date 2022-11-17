Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atrion were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Atrion in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Atrion news, CFO Jeffery Strickland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $626.27 on Thursday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $542.10 and a 12-month high of $789.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $621.47. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

