Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $70.51.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

