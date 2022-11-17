Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Doximity by 225.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Price Performance
Doximity stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $70.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Read More
