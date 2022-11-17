Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $438,000 in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Agiliti by 19.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Agiliti by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on Agiliti to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Agiliti Price Performance

About Agiliti

Agiliti stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.