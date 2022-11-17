Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 354.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

XHR opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,999.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

