Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $423,000 Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

