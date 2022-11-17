Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,153 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 3.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 2,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.69 per share, for a total transaction of $195,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,180. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

