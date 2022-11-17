Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,410 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Axos Financial by 273.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Axos Financial Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

AX opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.