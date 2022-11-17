Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,993 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Hallador Energy by 537.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $269.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $65.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $549,799.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,260.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 18,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $136,225.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 460,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

