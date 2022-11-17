Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,487 Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,869,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

ENOV stock opened at $55.14 on Thursday. Enovis Co. has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $155.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.88, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67.

ENOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

