Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,354,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,171,000 after buying an additional 247,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,074,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at $67,202,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 709,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of GH opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.63. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $111.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Guardant Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

