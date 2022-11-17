Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kaman in the first quarter worth $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1,014.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 229,240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $541.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

