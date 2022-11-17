Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 108.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 187,083 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APi Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in APi Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,537,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on APi Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.