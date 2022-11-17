Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,846 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vertex by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 57.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vertex by 133.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.40, a PEG ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 17,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $257,289.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,398 shares of company stock worth $2,900,954. 46.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

