Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HSIC. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.