Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.51. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $284.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.25.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

