Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,578 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth about $16,069,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $9,623,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 31,764 shares during the last quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 83,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppFolio Price Performance

AppFolio stock opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.29. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total transaction of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,858,515.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 13,072 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.24, for a total value of $1,310,337.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,858,515.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,419 shares of company stock worth $3,112,232. 22.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

