Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 50,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $2,143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,901 shares in the company, valued at $27,076,265.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,192 shares of company stock valued at $17,256,616 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.32. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

