Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,284 Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $10.62 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $899.34 million, a PE ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $186.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.39 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

MYTE has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.