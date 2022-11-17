Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,796 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,206.2% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 214,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 198,507 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,966,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 179,771 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 144,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 134,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 152.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after buying an additional 128,362 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc Montagner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.88 per share, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.2 %

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.65, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.11.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 754.18%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

