Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,843 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Privia Health Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,856 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $19,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Privia Health Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,255,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,759,000 after acquiring an additional 593,178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Privia Health Group by 393.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 483,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 385,400 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Insider Activity

Privia Health Group Trading Down 11.5 %

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $410,493.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 279,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $9,578,443.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,693.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,515 shares of company stock worth $45,284,372. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.55 and a beta of 0.99.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

