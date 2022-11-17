Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 46,130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 107.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 106,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.35. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

