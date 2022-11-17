Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 306 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 145.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $106.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $86.43 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

