Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,295 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,988.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.39. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

VMEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Vimeo to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

