Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

