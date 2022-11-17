Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,992 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 199.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 88.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $217,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Stock Down 6.1 %

ESTC opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $189.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The company had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,394.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $665,187.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

