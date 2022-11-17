Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 161.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

