Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,850 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHC shares. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

