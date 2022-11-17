Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Roku by 334.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Roku by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.88 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $266.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku Profile

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cannonball Research cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.62.

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.