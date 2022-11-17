Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jackson Financial by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,489,000 after buying an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Jackson Financial by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after buying an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after buying an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.