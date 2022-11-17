Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,518,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,255,000 after purchasing an additional 479,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,412 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,702,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 136,869 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,045,000 after purchasing an additional 284,567 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,804,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,998 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

