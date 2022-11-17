Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth about $348,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $30,879,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

Bumble Stock Performance

Bumble Company Profile

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $24.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $39.41.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

