Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 812,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $5,794,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,442,312. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. CBRE Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

