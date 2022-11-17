Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $1,589,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,006,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 191,399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 186,256 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 210.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 32.2% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 211,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $274.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.