Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,628 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.