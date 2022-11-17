Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,198 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter valued at about $3,976,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 192.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 286.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Bath & Body Works to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.24. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

