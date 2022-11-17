Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 57,430 Shares of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valens Semiconductor were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 6.8 %

NYSE:VLN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Valens Semiconductor Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

