Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.4 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Articles

