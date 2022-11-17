Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 424,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous None dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on OCSL. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

