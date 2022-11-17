Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 248 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,434 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,528,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5,487.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($108.25) to €110.00 ($113.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($92.78) to €85.00 ($87.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($115.46) to €93.00 ($95.88) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

