Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 88.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 205.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 517.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.28.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

