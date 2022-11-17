Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 5,449 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in RingCentral by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on RingCentral to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.87.

NYSE:RNG opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $121,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,391.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,946 shares of company stock worth $515,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

