Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,775 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

