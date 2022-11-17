Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 197,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IWR stock opened at $69.70 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.