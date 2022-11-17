Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $52.75.

