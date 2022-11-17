Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 829.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 104,547.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 209,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 209,095 shares during the period.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 4.9 %
NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $52.75.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.